Carrefour Q4 sales growth accelerates on Europe, Brazil
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Carrefour Q4 sales growth accelerates on Europe, Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - World No.2 retailer Carrefour said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, reflecting an improved performance in its key markets of France, Spain and Brazil, which generate over 70 percent of group revenue.

Trading conditions remained weak in China, however, amid slowing consumption, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Carrefour said its 2014 recurring operating income would be in line with the expected 2.38 billion euros ($2.77 billion).

Europe’s largest retailer said fourth-quarter sales were 22.62 billion euros, above the average forecast of 22.47 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Stripping out fuel, currencies and calendar effects, revenue grew 4.1 percent year-on-year, an acceleration from 2.8 percent growth in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8601 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

