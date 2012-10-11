FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour says French sales improving
October 11, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Carrefour says French sales improving

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s biggest retailer, said third-quarter like-for-like sales rose 0.2 percent as demand in austerity-hit Italy and Spain remained weak but its core French market showed signs of improvement.

The sales figures indicate that initiatives such as offering cash-strapped French shoppers lasting price cuts that were introduced last year and further strengthened by new Chief Executive Georges Plassat are starting to have an impact.

Plassat joined Carrefour in May with a brief to reverse years of underperformance in its main European markets where hypermarkets have been hit by competition from specialist stores and trends toward local and online shopping.

The world’s largest retailer after Wal-Mart said third-quarter sales were 22.63 billion euros ($29.2 billion), beating the 22.57 billion average of estimates in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Stripping out fuel and currencies, revenue in France declined 1.5 percent, an improvement from a 3.3 percent drop in the second quarter. Sales at its core French hypermarkets fell 3.3 percent against a 5.7 percent fall in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

