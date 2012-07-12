FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Falling Spanish sales hit Carrefour Q2, no guidance
July 12, 2012

REFILE-Falling Spanish sales hit Carrefour Q2, no guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline)

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest retailer, Carrefour, said second-quarter like-for-like sales fell 1.3 percent, dragged down by declines in austerity-hit Italy and Spain and sluggish French hypermarket revenue.

The sales report highlights the size of the challenge facing new Chief Executive Georges Plassat, who took over in May with a brief to reverse years of underperformance in Europe.

Plassat has so far avoided giving any guidance on profits as he considers his options to turn around Carrefour, and the group gave no steer in its statement on Thursday.

The world’s largest retailer after Wal-Mart posted second-quarter sales of 21.715 billion euros ($26.6 billion), slightly above the average of analyst estimates of 21.65 billion.

Stripping out fuel and currencies, quarterly sales fell 1.3 percent, with revenue at core French hypermarkets down 5.7 percent. ($1 = 0.8164 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

