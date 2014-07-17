FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour Q2 sales accelerate, Italy back to growth
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Carrefour Q2 sales accelerate, Italy back to growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, said on Thursday that like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, reflecting improving trends in austerity-hit Southern Europe and notably Italy.

The world’s largest retailer after Wal-Mart said second-quarter sales were 20.517 billion euros ($27.75 billion), above the average forecast of 20.384 billion euros ($27.57 billion) in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Stripping out fuel and currencies, revenue grew 4.9 percent in the quarter, an acceleration from 3.7 percent growth in the first quarter.

Italy returned to sales growth for the first time in five years thanks to a promotional campaign linked to the World Cup.

Elsewhere in Europe, sales rose in Spain for the third consecutive quarter, while revenue at French hypermarkets grew for a fifth quarter in a row.

Closely watched same-store sales at French hypermarkets rose 0.4 percent after a 0.7 percent increase in the first quarter 2014.

Growth in Brazil, Carrefour’s largest market after France, accelerated in the quarter, while trading conditions remained weak in China.

$1 = 0.7395 Euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.