FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Retailer Carrefour Q4 sales growth slows as France lags
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 19, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 7 months ago

Retailer Carrefour Q4 sales growth slows as France lags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, reflecting a weaker performance in its core French market where hypermarket stores still lagged amid a persistently difficult environment.

In Brazil, the group's second-largest market after France, business was resilient despite a slowing economy.

However in China, where Carrefour is restructuring its operations, the rate of decline in sales slowed to 5.4 percent from 7.8 percent in the third quarter.

Carrefour finance chief Pierre-Jean Sivignon said 2016 recurring operating income would be "very close" to median expectations of 2.39 billion euros.

Europe's largest retailer said fourth quarter sales reached 23.366 billion euros ($24.85 billion), above the median of analysts estimates of 23.22 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, revenue grew 2.9 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from 3.2 percent growth in the third quarter.

Carrefour sales were available on the company's website.

$1 = 0.9403 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.