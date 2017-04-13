FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailer Carrefour reports rise in Q1 sales, keeps outlook
April 13, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 4 months ago

Retailer Carrefour reports rise in Q1 sales, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour reported higher first-quarter revenues, slightly above the consensus market forecast, and maintained its full-year sales growth outlook.

Carrefour, which is the world's second-biggest retailer, said group first-quarter sales had risen 6.2 percent at current exchange rates to 21.3 billion euros ($22.7 billion) as strong performance in Brazil boosted turnover.

The consensus sales forecast, according to a poll for Reuters compiled by Inquiry Financial, stood at 21.2 billion euros.

Carrefour said it was sticking to its target for full-year 2017 sales growth of 3-5 percent, at constant exchange rates.

$1 = 0.9371 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vyas Mohan

