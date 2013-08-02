FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arnault and Colony to rejig Carrefour shareholdings
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 4 years

Arnault and Colony to rejig Carrefour shareholdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French billionaire Bernard Arnault and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital said on Friday they planned to change the structure of their joint shareholding in retail giant Carrefour.

In addition to holding shares directly, Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital currently own 8.1 percent of the share capital and 14.3 percent of the voting rights of Carrefour through joint venture Blue Capital.

The two groups plan before the end of the year, however, to abandon the Blue Capital structure and split that stake directly between them in a move they said would “simplify the ownership”.

“Groupe Arnault, Colony Capital and their affiliates will pursue their cooperation and will continue to carry out, in concert, a common policy vis-a-vis Carrefour,” Groupe Arnault and Colony said in a joint statement.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to Carrefour as shareholders, as well as their support for the retailer’s strategy.

As of June 5, Blue Capital, Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital had 14.48 percent of Carrefour’s share capital and 19.98 percent of its voting rights. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.