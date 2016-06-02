FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ACEA hikes 2016 EU sales forecast to 14 million passenger cars
June 2, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

ACEA hikes 2016 EU sales forecast to 14 million passenger cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) revised its new cars sales estimate to a 5 percent rise this year, up from the 2 percent sales growth predicted in January.

"Looking ahead, we now forecast growth for European Union passenger car sales in the region of 5 percent this year. Commercial vehicle sales should also grow substantially," ACEA President, Dieter Zetsche said in a statement on Thursday.

In terms of units, this would mean over 14 million cars sold, ACEA said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

