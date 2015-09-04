FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Europe August car sales up 9.6 pct - LMC Automotive
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 4, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Western Europe August car sales up 9.6 pct - LMC Automotive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Western European car sales jumped 9.6 percent in August, according to industry data released on Friday, boosted by buoyant demand in Germany, Great Britain and Southern Europe.

Passenger car registrations rose to 701,245 last month, data compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive showed. LMC makes its forecast for Western Europe based on published national registration figures and smaller market estimates.

The numbers amount to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 13.19 million cars per year, LMC said.

“The market is heading towards 13 million units for the full year,” said Emiliano Lewis, a UK-based analyst with the consulting firm.

German sales rose 6.2 percent in August, according to data published earlier this week. Sales in Great Britain rose 9.6 percent, while car registrations in southern Europe, where August is traditionally a weak month, surged nearly 23.3 percent in Spain, 10.6 percent in Italy and 10 percent in France, LMC data showed. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.