FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW August sales up 7.2 pct as Europe jump offsets China slump
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BMW August sales up 7.2 pct as Europe jump offsets China slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - BMW Group sales rose to a record 156,437 vehicles in August, lifted by new deliveries of its facelifted volume model, the BMW 3 series, and a 19 percent jump in sales in Europe.

Deliveries of BMW and Mini vehicles in China fell 1.4 percent, while registrations in the United States rose 2 percent, the company said.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles rose 7.6 percent to 135,735 cars, and deliveries at Mini rose 5 percent to 20,471 cars in August.

The X4 sports utility vehicle saw global sales up 90 percent, while deliveries of the new 3 series increased by 4.4 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.