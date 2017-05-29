FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2017 / 8:32 AM / in 3 months

Delivery Hero buys Middle East firm Carriage

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.

Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg said in a statement on Monday that Kuwait-based Carriage, which operates in the Gulf Council countries, would strengthen Delivery Hero's foothold in a region with "significant growth potential".

The parties agreed not to disclose financial details. Major investors in Delivery Hero include Germany's Rocket Internet and South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers .

The deal comes after Dubai's Emaar Malls announced last week it will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Global Fashion Group (GFG), a firm set up by Rocket Internet and Sweden's Kinnevik. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

