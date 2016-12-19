FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Carrington Mortgage hit with lawsuit over forced insurance charges
December 19, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 8 months ago

Carrington Mortgage hit with lawsuit over forced insurance charges

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

California-based Carrington Mortgage Services has been hit with a racketeering lawsuit alleging it took kickbacks on property insurance homeowners were forced to buy.

Filed on Sunday in a Miami federal court, the lawsuit seeks damages for thousands of homeowners nationwide who allegedly paid for the kickbacks in the form of inflated insurance premiums. It is the latest of dozens of lawsuits over so-called force-placed insurance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hO63bQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
