UPDATE 1-Carrols 4th-qtr profit slumps on higher costs
February 28, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Carrols 4th-qtr profit slumps on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 breakeven vs EPS $0.12 last year

* Sales rise 4.5 pct to $203.6 mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc reported a slump in fourth-quarter profit, as higher commodity costs, namely ground beef prices, offset improved sales.

Net income for the quarter was $59,000, or breakeven per share, down from $2.6 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.

The fast food chain operator, which runs about 547 restaurants, said revenue rose 4.5 percent to $203.6 million in the quarter.

Carrols also said its spin-off of the Fiesta Restaurant Group -- a unit that owns and operates the Hispanic-themed Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant businesses -- is expected to be completed in April.

Shares of the company closed at $11.86 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

