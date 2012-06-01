FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazil May car sales rise 12 pct from April
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil May car sales rise 12 pct from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil car and light truck sales rose 12 percent in May over April, an industry source who compiles monthly data on sales said on Friday, as Latin America’s largest economy struggles to shake off its sluggish growth.

Brazil is an important growing market for the major automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.

May sales that reached 274,490 vehicles fell 8.7 percent, however, compared with a year ago, the source said.

Brazil’s economy has struggled to recover to more robust growth, after faltering late in 2011.

Brazil’s automakers association Anfavea will release official data on sales and production for May in the coming week.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.