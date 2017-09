(Corrects to remove attribution to HDFC Bank)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - * India’s November domestic car sales at 142,849 vehicles - industry body * India’s November domestic car sales down 8.16 percent versus year ago - industry body * India’s November commercial vehicle sales 43,730; down 28.8 percent versus year ago - industry body * India’s November motorcycle sales 880,015 vehicles, up 1.44 percent versus year ago - industry body (Bangalore Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)