FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German cartel office seeks Bundesliga broadcast rights reform - FAZ
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2016 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

German cartel office seeks Bundesliga broadcast rights reform - FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Cartel Office wants to introduce a “no single buyer” rule when it awards broadcasting rights for the 2017/2018 Bundesliga soccer season, potentially dealing a blow to Sky Deutschland, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

The cartel office is pushing the German Football League to modify the way it auctions the rights, demanding a new rule which would prevent a single broadcaster from getting all the live games, the paper said, citing sources close to media companies.

Such a rule could hit the business model of Sky Deutschland which currently holds the sole rights to games in the first and second Bundesliga, the paper said. Sky Deutschland, along with Britain’s BSkyB and Sky Italia, is part of European pay-TV group Sky Plc, which is 39 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.