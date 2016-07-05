FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cartel office searches auto companies as part of steel probe
July 5, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

German cartel office searches auto companies as part of steel probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office on Tuesday said it had searched six car manufacturers and suppliers as part of a probe into potential price collusion on steel purchasing.

"In total, 50 members of staff at the cartel authority took part. They were supported by police and criminal authorities," a spokesman for the authority said, declining to detail which companies were subjected to the probe.

A spokesman for Volkswagen said, "We confirm that representatives from the Federal Cartel Office searched the offices in Wolfsburg as part of an ongoing probe. Volkswagen supports the authority with its investigation."

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Andreas Cremer, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
