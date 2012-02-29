FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carter's 4th-qtr beats Street view
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carter's 4th-qtr beats Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.44

* Q4 rev $606.6 mln vs est $580.7 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.38-$0.43 vs est $0.50

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $2.40-$2.50 vs est $2.32

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Children’s clothing company Carter’s Inc posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by higher sales of its namesake and OshKosh B‘gosh brands in the domestic market.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $34.8 million, or 59 cents per share, down from $34.9 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents a share for the quarter.

Carter‘s, which owns retail stores and also sells its merchandise through discounters like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, said revenue rose 22 percent to $606.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 44 cents a share, on revenue of $580.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $43.69 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.