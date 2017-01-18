FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Carven names new creative director
January 18, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 7 months ago

France's Carven names new creative director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - French fashion brand Carven said on Wednesday it named Serge Ruffieux as its new creative director, effective Feb 1.

The 42 year-old Ruffieux will oversee all women ready-to-wear and accessories lines, with his first collection taking place this spring, the statement said.

Ruffieux and partner, Lucie Meier, led Dior's women collections design team after the departure of creative director Raf Simons in October 2015 and before the arrival of Maria Grazia Chiuri in July 2016.

Ruffieux replaces designers Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud, who left Carven in October 2016, just 18 months after their nominations.

They had succeeded Guillaume Henry who himself left Carven to lead Nina Ricci in 2015, having revamped the brand's sleepy image in his five years in charge.

Carven, which was bought out in May 2016 by Hong-Kong-based Bluebell luxury group, halted its men's line in July 2016. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon)

