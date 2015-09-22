FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French groups bid for German nursing home firm Casa Reha-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 22, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

French groups bid for German nursing home firm Casa Reha-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French nursing home operators Korian and DomusVi are bidding for German peer Casa Reha as they seek to increase their presence in Europe’s biggest economy, people familiar with the matter said.

Buyout group Carlyle, which owns German peer Alloheim, also submitted a tentative bid for the group last week, the sources said.

Casa Reha has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of about 30 million euros ($33 million) and is expected to fetch roughly 10 times that in a potential deal, in line with the valuation of listed peers, the sources said.

Lazard and Societe Generale are advising seller HgCapital on the deal, which is expected to be concluded before year-end.

The industry is likely to grow because of the ageing population, although nursing home operators face the challenge of maintaining care quality while keeping costs under control.

HgCapital bought a majority stake in Casa Reha in 2007, while former owner Advent retains a minority holding.

DomusVi is owned by French buyout group PAI Partners.

HgCapital and Advent, the banks and the potential bidders declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.