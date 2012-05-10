FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cascades posts profit on lower costs
May 10, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cascades posts profit on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Packaging and paper products company Cascades Inc reported a first-quarter profit on lower costs for recycled fibre and a strong performance by its European boxboard segment.

Cascades earned C$6 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$8 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Sales for the company, which produces packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres and pulp, rose 15 percent to C$891 million on higher selling prices.

Cascades, which competes with Packaging Corp of America , Rock-Tenn Co and Temple-Inland Inc, said sales at its European boxboard segment more than tripled to C$204 million.

Shares of Kingsey Falls, Quebec-based Cascades closed at C$4.23 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

