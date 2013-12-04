FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Usa, vendite case unifamiliari crescono del 25,4% a ottobre
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Usa, vendite case unifamiliari crescono del 25,4% a ottobre

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

4 dicembre (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported
sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with
percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).   
 
              Pct   Oct    Sep    Aug    Oct'12 
Total Units  25.4   444    354    379       365 
 By Region:   Pct   Oct    Sep    Aug           
  Northeast  19.2    31     26     29           
  Midwest    34.0    63     47     57           
  South      28.2   259    202    212           
  West       15.2    91     79     81           
 
  Total sales of new single-family homes rose 21.6 percent from 
October 2012. 
   
   In 1,000s:        Oct    Sep    Aug 
Actual Units Sold     35     27     30 
Sales Prices:                          
  Mean             321.7  313.9  314.8 
  Median           245.8  257.4  258.6 
 
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted. 
 
  Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows: 
  
                 Sep    Aug    Jul 
Total Units     -6.6    1.6  -17.1 
  
Number of Months:       Oct    Sep    Aug 
 Supply of Homes        4.9    6.4    5.6 
1,000 units:            Oct    Sep    Aug 
 End-Month Inventory    183    190    177 
 
  FORECAST: 
  Reuters survey of economists forecast: 
  U.S. Oct new home sales 428,000 units 
    
  NOTE: 
  The Commerce Department said the October release includes a
first release of estimates for September. "Although released for
the first time this month, the September 2013 data include late
reports and corrections normally associated with the first
revision to the estimates," it said. 
  The September and October reports were delayed from Oct. 24
and Nov. 27, respectively, due to a partial shutdown of the
federal government.

