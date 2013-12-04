Usa, vendite case unifamiliari crescono del 25,4% a ottobre

4 dicembre (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s). Pct Oct Sep Aug Oct'12 Total Units 25.4 444 354 379 365 By Region: Pct Oct Sep Aug Northeast 19.2 31 26 29 Midwest 34.0 63 47 57 South 28.2 259 202 212 West 15.2 91 79 81 Total sales of new single-family homes rose 21.6 percent from October 2012. In 1,000s: Oct Sep Aug Actual Units Sold 35 27 30 Sales Prices: Mean 321.7 313.9 314.8 Median 245.8 257.4 258.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted. Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows: Sep Aug Jul Total Units -6.6 1.6 -17.1 Number of Months: Oct Sep Aug Supply of Homes 4.9 6.4 5.6 1,000 units: Oct Sep Aug End-Month Inventory 183 190 177 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists forecast: U.S. Oct new home sales 428,000 units NOTE: The Commerce Department said the October release includes a first release of estimates for September. "Although released for the first time this month, the September 2013 data include late reports and corrections normally associated with the first revision to the estimates," it said. The September and October reports were delayed from Oct. 24 and Nov. 27, respectively, due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.