UPDATE 1-Casey's General Stores 4th-qtr profit misses estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.67

* Q1 rev rises 13 pct to $1.75 bln vs est $1.74 bln

* Shares down 5 pct

June 12 (Reuters) - Casey’s General Stores reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline margins and higher operating expenses, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent after the bell.

For the fourth quarter, the convienence store operator posted net income of $23.1 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $22.8 million, or 60 cents per share, last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 67 cents per share on revenue of $1.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 13 percent to $1.75 billion. Operating expenses rose 17 percent to $175.95 million.

“In the fourth quarter, the gas margin was down nearly 2 cents per gallon from the same period a year ago, which reduced basic earnings per share by approximately 12 cents,” said Chief Executive Robert Myers.

Shares of the company were trading down at $56.60 after the bell. They had closed at $59.91 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.