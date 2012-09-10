FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casey's General Stores profit beats estimates
September 10, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Casey's General Stores profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Casey’s General Stores posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher margins at its prepared foods and grocery businesses, sending its shares up about 5 percent in extended trading.

The convenience store operator’s net income fell slightly to $39 million, or $1.01 per share, from $39.4 million, or $1.03 cents per share, a year earlier.

Casey‘s, which competes with Quik Trip Corp and Kwik Trip Inc, said revenue fell marginally to $1.87 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Margins at its grocery and merchandise segment rose to 33.4 percent from 32.5 percent while margins at its prepared food and fountain business rose to 63.5 percent from 61.2 percent.

Shares of the Ankeny, Iowa-based company, which have risen more than 20 percent over the past one year, rose to $60 after closing at $55.66 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

