JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd : * Says final dividend up 96% * Says headline earnings excluding 53rd week and bee up 26% * Says FY diluted headline EPS 12.52 rand, up 88 percent * Says FY revenue up 11 percent to 6.31 billion rad * Says first 9 trading weeks reported increase in revenue of 5 percent,

indication of tough trading conditions