JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd : * Says revenue for the company was up by 4 pct on the second quarter of the prior financial year * Says new stores increased with 5% and existing stores decreased with 4%. * Trading conditions remained tough throughout the quarter * Gross margins for the half year improved to similar levels of the first half

of the prior year * Says total units sold increased by 3% with existing stores decreasing by 1%

for the 2nd quarter