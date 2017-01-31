CashCall to pay $15 mln in settlement with Virginia attorney general

Consumer lender CashCall has agreed to pay $15.3 million to settle claims by Virginia's attorney general that it engaged in a "rent-a-tribe" scheme, linking up with a Native American tribe to claim sovereign immunity from state interest rate limits.

Announced on Tuesday by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, the settlement will provide restitution and debt relief to about 10,000 Virginia consumers who were charged interest rates of up to 230 percent for CashCall's online loans. The legal limit in Virginia is 12 percent. The company also agreed to stop charging more than 12 percent on its loans to Virginia residents.

