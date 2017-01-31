FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CashCall to pay $15 mln in settlement with Virginia attorney general
January 31, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 7 months ago

CashCall to pay $15 mln in settlement with Virginia attorney general

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumer lender CashCall has agreed to pay $15.3 million to settle claims by Virginia's attorney general that it engaged in a "rent-a-tribe" scheme, linking up with a Native American tribe to claim sovereign immunity from state interest rate limits.

Announced on Tuesday by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, the settlement will provide restitution and debt relief to about 10,000 Virginia consumers who were charged interest rates of up to 230 percent for CashCall's online loans. The legal limit in Virginia is 12 percent. The company also agreed to stop charging more than 12 percent on its loans to Virginia residents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2koxBFE

