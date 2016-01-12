FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge rejects settlement of CashCall class action
January 12, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Federal judge rejects settlement of CashCall class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 12 -

A federal judge has denied preliminary approval to a class action settlement over illegally high interest rates charged by payday lender CashCall after hearing complaints that the deal would result in affected consumers receiving only “a pittance.”

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange in South Dakota said he had misgivings about whether the $7 million settlement fund was a reasonable amount for the estimated 170,000 class members who would qualify for a cash award.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TRXeXT

