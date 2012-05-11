Casino shareholders back Diniz, Houze board exits

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Casino shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the French retailer’s move to get rid of two board members following disputes over joint ventures in Brazil and France.

Casino said in March its board of directors had decided to propose not to renew Grupo Pao de Acucar Chairman and founding family member Abilio Diniz’s mandate on its board following a spat in Brazil involving Carrefour , France’s biggest retailer.

The board also proposed not to renew the mandate of Philippe Houze, head of Monoprix, which is jointly owned by Casino and Galeries Lafayette and has been at the centre of an ownership and leadership dispute between the two companies.

Shareholders voted in favour of the proposals relating to Diniz and Houze by 99.74 and 99.85 percent respectively. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)