Casino bonds spiral wider after S&P junk-threat

* French retailer’s debt sells off on S&P publication

* Casino’s financial structure under scrutiny

By Robert Smith and Laura Benitez

LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Casino’s bonds gapped out by more than 100bp on Monday after Standard and Poor’s placed the troubled French retailer long-term rating on CreditWatch negative and threatened to lower it by up to two notches.

Such a move would lead Casino to lose its prized BBB- investment-grade rating. The company has come under attack recently from US short-seller Muddy Waters, which has accused it of lacking financial transparency.

Casino’s bond curve has sold off aggressively on S&P’s action, which took place after the market closed on Friday. Its BBB-/BBB- rated 4.726% May 2021 bonds widened by over 160bp on Monday morning, according to Tradeweb prices, bid at 464bp over mid-swaps versus plus 303bp at the open.

Price action was even more dramatic at Casino’s largest shareholder Rallye, with the holding company’s 500m 4% 2021 notes plummeting 10 points to a cash price of 62. This equates to a yield of more than 15%.

S&P’s warning to Casino follows heavy criticism of the agency by Muddy Waters. The hedge fund took aim at S&P’s rating methodology last week, arguing that the agency gives Casino full credit for Ebitda at subsidiaries that are not wholly owned while claiming that S&P’s net debt calculations are similarly skewed.

A high-yield bond investor at a hedge fund described the ratings agency as being “under pressure”.

“The action is clearly trying to address the weaknesses Muddy Waters raised in their report, which S&P completely missed beforehand,” he said.

Some in the bond market called into question S&P’s ability to spot liquidity problems at companies with complex capital structures last year, after the agency upgraded Abengoa’s credit rating and kept it on a stable outlook right until the Spanish firm began insolvency proceedings.

However, S&P told IFR that Casino’s rating update came in response to its trading results announced last week.

PROBLEMATIC STRUCTURE

Casino reported its fourth quarter 2015 earnings on Thursday, and while the results beat expectations, its share price still suffered on the back of concerns around its Brazilian business.

S&P said Casino’s overall profitability was down meaningfully and that debt levels, primarily located at the French operations, were too high.

An investment-grade bond investor said that Monday’s price action seemed like an “overreaction”, particularly as most of Casino’s bonds have a 125bp coupon step-up if they are downgraded to sub-investment-grade.

“But there seems to be more at play than a straightforward downgrade story - and the bonds are trading a lot wider than Tesco bonds were when they got junked,” he added, referring to when the UK retailer lost its investment grade rating a year ago.

The hedge fund investor said that while Casino and Rallye’s structure is problematic, he did not see a near term default trigger at the French retailer due to its ability to sell assets, such as Big C in Vietnam.

Muddy Waters has said that it is also short the equity and credit of Rallye, which it argues is overly dependent on dividends from Casino to service its debt.

S&P noted the pressure on Rallye’s loan-to-value ratio in its update on Friday, stating that this has “negative implications” for its assessment.

“Casino’s relationship with Rallye is a longstanding issue due to high debt at Rallye level, but as the Casino stock price has slid the LTV at Rallye has increased significantly. It could have been accentuated by short sellers and market volatility but we can’t ignore it,” a spokesperson at S&P said.

Rallye owns 48.4% of Casino, meaning it is dependent on dividends from the supermarket group to service its 2.8bn of net debt. Rallye’s majority shareholder is Fonciere Euris, which in turn is owned by Finatis, both of which also have their own debt to service. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Robert Smith, Editing by Sudip Roy, Helene Durand)