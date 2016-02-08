Casino confident could exceed asset sale target - CFO

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Frnch retailer Casino, which has agreed to sell its majority stake in Thailand’s Big C Supercenter for 3.1 billion euros excluding debt, is confident it could exceed its target to sell 4 billion euros worth of assets this year, its Chief Financial Officer said on Monday.

“With the sale of Big C we made 80 percent of the asset sale plan. This gives us confidence that we should exceed 4 billion euros,” Antoine Giscard D‘Estaing told Reuters by phone.

Giscard d‘Estaing also said discussions had resumed with credit rating agency Standard & Poor‘s, which last month threatened to cut Casino’s debt to junk status.

Casino plans to use proceeds from its asset sales mainly to reduce its debt, which stood at around 6 billion euros at end 2015, Giscard d‘Estaing also said.

Casino said in Sunday it had agreed to sell its 58.6 percent stake in Big C for 3.1 billion euros excluding debt ($3.5 billion) to Thailand’s TCC Group, in a deal that will allow Casino to reduce its debt by 3.3 billion euros and will be completed by March 31.