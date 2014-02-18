Casino confident for 2014 on emerging markets

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it was confident it would grow sales and profits this year after it posted an 18.1 percent rise in 2013 operating profit as robust growth in Brazil offset a weak home market.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar, and makes 60 percent of its sales abroad, posted 2013 operating income of 2.363 billion euros ($3.24 billion), slightly below the average estimate of 2.385 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The group, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said that for 2014 it was targeting a return to positive organic sales growth in France and strong organic sales growth abroad. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)