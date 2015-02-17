FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casino eyes profit, sales growth in 2015
February 17, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Casino eyes profit, sales growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it was confident it would grow sales and profit this year after it posted a 2.5 percent fall in 2014 operating profit as investments to fund price cuts in its home market and currencies weighed.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar and makes 60 percent of its sales abroad, posted 2014 operating income of 2.231 billion euros ($2.53 billion) against 2.288 billion in 2013.

This compared with the company’s own guidance for operating profit slightly above 2.22 billion euros.

The group, owner of the Geant Casino hypermarkets, Monoprix supermarkets and LeaderPrice discount stores, said that for 2015 it was targeting organic growth in sales in France and in its international business, as well as overall organic growth in operating profit. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

