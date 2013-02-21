Casino confident on 2013 after Latam lifts 2012

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Thursday it was confident it would grow sales and profits this year after it posted a 29.3 percent jump in 2012 operating profit as robust growth in Latin America and Asia offset a weak home market.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar, posted full-year operating income of 2.002 billion euros ($2.68 billion), beating the company’s guidance for 1.940 billion.

The group, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said that for 2013 it was targeting strong growth in reported sales, organic sales and trading profit growth, as well as a net financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2 times. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)