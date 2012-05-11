UPDATE 1-Casino ditches unruly partners from board

* Shareholders overwhelmingly back Diniz, Houze removals

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Casino settled scores with unruly partners on Friday as shareholders overwhelmingly approved plans to ditch Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz and Galeries Lafayette CEO Philippe Houze from its board over joint venture disputes.

Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri also said at the annual shareholders meeting that the business trend in Casino’s domestic market was unchanged last month from the first quarter and he kept the group’s goal of 10 percent revenue growth for 2012.

Shareholders meeting at the Maison de La Chimie, a private mansion turned conference centre in Paris’ posh 7th arrondissement voted in favour of the proposals relating to Diniz and Houze by 99.74 percent and 99.85 percent.

Casino had proposed in March removing the two board members due to “ongoing conflicts”.

Casino is locked in a lengthy battle with Galeries Lafayette for control of their Monoprix joint-venture while it also prepares to take sole control of Brazil’s largest retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar in June, a move set to tame the influence of Diniz, the supermarket chain’s current chairman and a member of its founding family.

Ties between Diniz and Casino, the two controlling shareholders of GPA, were shattered last year after a failed attempt by Diniz to merge Pao de Acucar with Casino’s archrival Carrefour.

BRAZIL PLANS

In March, Casino said it will exercise its right to become the sole controlling shareholder of GPA on June 22 as laid out in a 2005 shareholder agreement..

Casino has been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets such as Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Vietnam and Thailand at a time when consumer spending in Europe has been squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and confidence sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.

“In 2012, we will pursue our profitable growth strategy thanks to exposure to growth countries where we will accelerate expansion in our various formats. In France we willl continue to develop on the convenience and discount formats,” Naouri said.

International sales comprise 49 percent of Casino’s revenue and Brazil, which accounts for 50 percent of international sales, is now the group’s second-largest market after France.

After it takes control of Grupo Pao de Acucar, Casino will be able to fully consolidate the unit in its accounts this year, drastically changing its growth profile.

The move will also raise Casino’s financial flexibily as the French group will get its hands on GPA’s cash while lowering its debt ratio as GPA is less leveraged than Casino, analysts say.

Naouri told shareholders on Friday that Casino wanted to “accelerate expansion in food and non-food in Brazil” and notably develop the Mini Mercado Extra convenience stores as well as the Assai cash & carry stores.

In the non-food sector, Casino wants GPA to pursue the integration of the Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio acquisitions, as it is looking to open 60 stores and grow further in e-commerce with GPA aiming for the country’s number one spot.

Separately, Casino and Galeries Lafayette are fighting over the price tag for Monoprix, which has a high-margin network of 500 stores in French city centres, and two court cases are now under way.

Naouri said he would not comment further on the Monoprix spat as the matter was now in the hand of the courts.

By 1217 GMT, Casino shares were up 1.8 percent at 73.63 euros, outperforming the European retail sector, which was up 0.65 percent. Casino has gained 11 percent percent so far this year, beating a 3 percent drop in its European sector.