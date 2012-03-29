UPDATE 1-Casino's Thai unit drops large cap hike for now

* Big C plans private placement worth 90-95 mln eur

* Casino board opts not to renew Diniz, Houze mandates (Adds details, background)

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said its Thai unit, Big C Thailand, had dropped plans for a 595 million-euro($790 million) rights offering for now, opting instead for a private placement worth one-sixth as much.

Big C plans to place up to 23.6 million shares, representing about 2.9 percent of its capital, to help fund its 2012 expansion plan and reduce borrowing, Casino said in a statement on Thursday.

The move would be worth around 90-95 million euros, based on Big C’s current share price. Big C Thailand had decided in November to delay approval of its capital hike as Thailand suffered the worst flooding in at least a decade.

“Taking into account this private placement, the board of directors of Big C does not envisage implementing in the short term the rights offering announced in October 2011 and intends to reconsider it at an appropriate time,” Casino said.

Casino said the funds would allow Big C to support the roll-out of its proximity format stores. It recently formed a partnership with Bangchak Petroleum with the potential for 300 mini Big C openings at Bangchak filling stations over the next five years.

The shares will be placed with institutional investors by the end of the second quarter, provided the transaction is approved by Big C shareholders at an April 30 meeting, Casino added.

Big C, 63-percent owned by Casino, bought French arch rival Carrefour’s Thai assets for $1.2 billion in late 2010.

Casino, which plans to take control of Brazil’s top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) in June, is keen to preserve its debt ratio and credit ratings, analysts say.

BOARD CHANGES

Casino ended 2011 with a net debt to core profit ratio of 2.35 times, exceeding its initial target of 2.2 times, after it postponed the Big C capital hike.

For 2012, it wants to keep that ratio under 2.2 times and has announced plans to dispose of 1.5 billion euros in assets.

Casino said its board of directors had decided to propose not to renew GPA Chairman and founding family member Abilio Diniz’s mandate on its board following a spat in Brazil involving Carrefour, France’s biggest retailer.

Casino last year fought off an attempt by Diniz to orchestrate a merger with Carrefour and now plans to exercise its right to become GPA’s sole controlling shareholder.

Casino is also currently at loggerheads with Galeries Lafayette, operator of the eponymous Paris department store, over who should win control of their Monoprix food-and-fashion chain joint venture.

Casino has said it is taking Galeries Lafayette to court after saying it violated their contractual agreement as Monoprix board members voted at a Feb. 22 meeting to extend the mandate of Philippe Houze as chairman and CEO for one year.

Casino’s board also proposed on Thursday not to renew Houze’s mandate. It proposed nominating Sylvia Jay, chairman of L‘Oreal UK and director of Lazard Ltd, to the board.

Galeries Lafayette said in a statement that it noted this decision and that it could only invite Casino to respect its agreements on fixing a fair price for its Monoprix stake. The two currently disagree on the value of the high-margin venture. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Christian Plumb and James Regan)