UPDATE 2-Latam growth lifts Casino Q1 sales

* Q1 sales 8.739 bln euros vs 8.684 bln forecast

* Q1 like-for-like French sales excluding fuel up 2 pct

* Casino keeps 2012 goals

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Casino slightly beat expectations with a 11.3 percent rise in first quarter sales, driven by strong demand in Latin America and robust growth in French supermarkets and convenience stores such as Monoprix.

The Geant hypermarkets still struggled as cash-strapped shoppers cut spending on non-essential items such as electronics, echoing a report by larger rival Carrefour last week.

Casino, whose brands also include Cdiscount internet shopping, kept a goal to increase sales by more than 10 percent this year, and Finance Chief Antoine Giscard d‘Estaing told analysts there was “still excellent growth in international markets”

Casino, which is two months away from taking control of Brazil’s largest retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar , has been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets as consumer spending in Europe has been squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and confidence sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.

First-quarter sales rose to 8.739 billion euros, also helped by additional store opening days and higher fuel prices.

Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 6.6 percent.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll of nine analysts was for sales of 8.684 billion euros.

Carrefour last week reported a plunge in demand for discretionary non-food purchases in France, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Casino, which competes in France with privately owned Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan as well as Carrefour, said sales excluding acquisitions and fuel rose 2 percent in its home market, an improvement from 0.2 percent growth in the fourth quarter 2011.

Same store sales excluding petrol at the Geant hypermarkets in the country fell 1.8 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter, with non-food sales down 7.9 percent.

Giscard d‘Estaing said Casino would “certainly not open new Geant stores” as it planned to scale down the size of its hypermarkets.

At Franprix, same store sales were down 1.2 percent but improved from a 4.6 percent decline in the fourth quarter 2011

Supermarket chain Monoprix - which is at the heart of an ownership battle between Casino and partner Galeries Lafayette - posted same store sales growth of 5.4 percent, benefiting from the warm weather in March, which boosted clothing sales.

The group, which makes 49 percent of its sales abroad, posted like-for-like sales growth of 11.9 percent in international markets.

Brazil, which accounts for 50 percent of Casino’s international sales, is a key market.

After it takes control of Grupo Pao de Acucar in June, Casino will be able to fully consolidate the unit in its accounts this year, sharply changing its growth profile and boosting its exposure to emerging markets, analysts say.

Casino reiterated its goal to sell 1.5 billion euros worth of assets this year in order to keep its net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio below 2.2.

Casino shares gained 11 percent this year, outperforming the European retail sector, which lost 0.8 percent.