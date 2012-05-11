FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Casino says April business matches Q1 in France
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Casino says April business matches Q1 in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said the business trend in its domestic market was unchanged last month from the first quarter, excluding the impact of differences in the number of trading days.

“The French market in April followed the same trend as the first quarter, excluding the negative calendar effect,” Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri told the group’s annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

Casino reported last month that first-quarter group sales rose 11.3 percent, driven by strong demand in Latin America and robust growth in French supermarkets and convenience stores such as Monoprix.

Casino, which competes in France with privately owned Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan as well as Carrefour, said then that quarterly sales excluding acquisitions and fuel rose 2 percent in its home market. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.