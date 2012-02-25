Casino says not seller of its Monoprix stake

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French retail chain Casino said on Sunday it had no plans to sell its 50 percent stake in French retailer Monoprix, which it considered a “strategic” asset.

Casino also said in a statement to Reuters that if partner Galeries Lafayette wanted to sell to Casino its 50 percent stake in their joint-venture Monoprix, Casino would be prepared to buy the stake but at a price it considered “fair”.

Casino made the comments after Galeries Lafayette Chief Executive Philipe Houze told Le Figaro newspaper on Saturday that Galeries Lafayette had offered to buy Casino’s 50 percent stake in Monoprix for 1.35 billion euros and that Casino’s board would review the offer on Monday.