Casino eyes 2012 earnings growth as expands abroad

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino forecast further earnings growth this year after expansion in Latin America and Asia helped it post a 19 percent rise in 2011 operating profit.

Casino, whose brands also include Franprix and Monoprix supermarkets, Petit Casino convenience stores and Cdiscount Internet shopping, posted full-year operating income of 1.55 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

Finance chief Antoine Giscard d‘Estaing said last month 2011 operating profit would beat a market forecast of 1.54 billion euros.

The group added on Tuesday that it was targeting sales growth or more than 10 percent this year and that it would protect its share of the French food market. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)