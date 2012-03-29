Casino says Thai unit to go ahead with capital hike

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said its Thai unit, Big C Thailand, has approved a capital increase of up to 2.9 percent of its share capital, which was delayed by last year’s floods.

Big C will use the proceeds from the capital raising to fund its 2012 expansion plan and to reduce borrowing, Casino said.

As a result of the capital increase, which involves the sale of up to 23.6 million shares through a private placement, Big C does not plan to implement a rights offering announced in October 2011 in the near future.