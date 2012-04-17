FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latam boosts Casino Q1 sales, French hypers still hurt
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Latam boosts Casino Q1 sales, French hypers still hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Casino slightly beat expectations with a 11.3 percent rise in first quarter sales, driven by strong demand in Latin America and robust growth in French supermarkets and convenience stores such as Monoprix and Leader Price.

The Geant hypermarkets still struggled as cash-strapped shoppers cut spending on non-essential, echoing a report by larger rival Carrefour last week.

Casino, whose brands also include Cdiscount internet shopping, kept a goal to grow sales by more than 10 percent this year.

Casino, which is two months away from taking control of Brazil’s largest retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar , has been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets as consumer spending in Europe has been squeezed by rising prices, muted wages and confidence sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.

First-quarter sales rose to 8.739 billion euros, also helped by additional store opening days and higher fuel prices.

Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 6.6 percent.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll of nine analysts was for sales of 8.684 billion euros.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton

