UPDATE 2-Casino, Gal. Lafayette settle Monoprix spat

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French retail group Casino has agreed to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.47 billion) for the half of Monoprix it did not already own, ending a long-running dispute with department store company Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint venture.

In a joint statement on Friday, the companies said they had signed a letter of intent under which Galeries Lafayette would sell Casino its stake in Monoprix - one of France’s best-known store chains - by October 30, 2013, and abandon legal proceedings against each other on completion of the sale.

The agreed price is substantially more than the 700 million euros that Casino had initially said the 50 percent stake was worth, though analysts said that it is in line with Casino’s valuation of its own Monoprix stake in its 2010 accounts.

The two groups have been at odds over the price for months and Casino even ditched Galeries Lafayette CEO Philippe Houze from its board last month.

Galeries Lafayette had started negotiations at 1.95 billion euros, then offered to sell its stake for 1.35 billion euros or buy Casino’s for the same price.

“It (the agreement) comes as a relief, as some could have feared a very high price,” a Paris-based trader said on Friday, adding that the deal should boost Casino’s earnings per share by 6-7 percent.

Casino shares were up 1.16 percent at 67.77 euros at 0824GMT, outperforming the European retail sector, which was up 0.9 percent.

Barclays analysts said in a note that the deal valued Monoprix at 1.4 times its estimated sales and 6.7 times its EBITDA for 2012, adding that the Monoprix price was “fair”, given the food and fashion retailer’s “strong commercial and operating performance and real estate portfolio”.

“Monoprix represents a key strategic asset for Casino. Although this operation will increase Casino’s exposure to the mature French market and weighs on its financial ratios and net debt, this will also improve its profitability and cashflow generation thanks to Monoprix’s strong, profitable and defensive business model,” the note said.

Despite a challenging economic climate, Monoprix increased sales 3 percent last year and achieved an operating margin of 7.6 percent, better than the 4 percent of Casino’s French business.

Under the deal Casino chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri will join the board of Monoprix on Friday.

Galeries Lafayette CEO Philippe Houze will stay on as head of Monoprix until a final deal is reached. Casino will then appoint a new chairman and chief executive for Monoprix, which is expected to be Naouri.

The Monoprix deal comes a week after Casino took exclusive control of Grupo Pao De Acucar, Brazil’s largest retailer, after an ownership spat with that company’s founding family. ($1 = 0.8047 euros)