Retailer Casino signs $1 bln credit facility
July 4, 2013

Retailer Casino signs $1 bln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Thursday it had signed a $1 billion five-year credit facility with a group of 10 banks to refinance an existing three-year $900 million loan signed nearly two years ago.

The increase in size and maturity “strengthen the group’s liquidity and extend the average maturity of Casino’s confirmed lines from 1.8 years to 3 years”, the company said in a statement.

The banks are JPMorgan, RBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Bank , Casino said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

