April 29, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

France's Casino agrees to sell Big C Vietnam stake to Thailand's Central Group -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - France’s Casino Group has agreed to sell its majority holding in hypermarket operator Big C Vietnam to Central Group, controlled by the prominent Chirathivat Thai business family, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The people declined to elaborate on the size of the agreed sale. Central Group declined comment. Casino Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s TCC Group was the other contender for the Vietnam asset, sources previously told Reuters.

The sale is part of the French food retailer’s debt reduction plan. In February, TCC Group beat Central Group to buy Casino’s majority stake in Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter PCL for 3.1 billion euros ($3.53 billion) excluding debt. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

