Casino says must sell 58 stores in Monoprix deal
July 10, 2013 / 6:02 AM / in 4 years

Casino says must sell 58 stores in Monoprix deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said it won the green light from French competition authorities for the purchase of the 50 percent of store chain Monoprix that it does not already own.

The company will have to sell 58 stores in France, representing a total sales area of 21,000 square metres, as a condition of the deal, however, it said on Wednesday.

The total disposals amount to less than 1 percent of Casino’s turnover in France, the retailer said, adding that they would not impact any stores under the Monoprix banner.

Last year Casino agreed to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for the remaining 50 percent of Monoprix, one of France’s best-known store chains, ending a long-running dispute with department store company Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint venture.

The French Competition Authority said earlier this year the deal raised “serious concerns” that competition would be reduced as a result. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

