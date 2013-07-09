FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French competition authority backs Casino buyout -paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 9, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

French competition authority backs Casino buyout -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France’s competition authority has approved retailer Casino’s planned acquisition of the 50 percent of store chain Monoprix that it does not already own, French daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

In return, Casino must sell some 55 stores, mostly in Paris, representing about 10 percent of its presence in the French capital but a much smaller portion of its 9,389 stores in the country as a whole, the paper reported.

A Casino spokeswoman confirmed the retailer would issue a news release early on Wednesday and that the competition authority would too but declined to reveal their content. Officials at the competition authority could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last year Casino agreed to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for 50 percent of Monoprix, one of France’s best-known store chains, ending a long-running dispute with department store company Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint venture.

The authority said this year the deal raised “serious concerns” that competition would be reduced as a result. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.