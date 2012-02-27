Casino rejects Lafayette's Monoprix sale offer

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino on Monday reiterated its opposition to Galeries Lafayette’s proposed sale price of 1.35 billion euros ($1.81 billion) for 50 percent of their Monoprix joint venture, saying it was too high.

However, Casino, which owns the other half of food-and-fashion chain Monoprix, said it would buy the stake for what it considered to be a “fair price”, as per the terms of their shareholder agreement.

“(Casino‘s) board reiterates that Monoprix is a strategic asset and it has no intention to sell it,” Casino said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)