BRIEF-Casino -Monoprix issues 500 mln eur of mandatory convertible bonds
December 20, 2013 / 6:10 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Casino -Monoprix issues 500 mln eur of mandatory convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - CASINO : * Says Monoprix issues 500 mln euros of mandatory convertible bonds to

strengthen capital base * The 3-year mandatory convertible bonds will be fully subscribed by Crédit Agricole CIB and will pay a coupon of 6-month Euribor + 5.1 pct * Casino has a call option on the bonds exercisable in part or in full within a period starting in June 2014 and ending in Oct 2016 * At maturity, the bonds will be reimbursed by newly issued shares of Monoprix, accounting for 21.2 pct of its capital

