French govt gives Casino CEO special mission in Brazil
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 20, 2013

French govt gives Casino CEO special mission in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - France has named Jean-Charles Naouri, the chief executive of French retailer Casino, as its special representative for economic relations with Brazil, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Naouri remains at the helm of Casino, which controls Brazil’s biggest retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar and generated 35 percent of its 2012 group sales of 41.9 billion euros ($55.20 billion) in Brazil.

“His mission will be to strengthen economic relations between France and Brazil at a time when the partnership between our two countries is entering an important development phase,” the ministry said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7590 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

